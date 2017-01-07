Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DAL. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Buckingham Research set a $54.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America Corporation set a $60.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Vetr downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.22 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.29.

Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) opened at 49.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.92. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post $5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 105,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $4,642,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 271,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,933,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $5,229,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,972,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Banced Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,510,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.1% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world. The Company’s operates through segments, including Airline Segment and Refinery Segment. The Airline segment is managed as a single business unit that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world and other ancillary airline services.

