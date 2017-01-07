Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,051 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. FMR LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,983,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,052,610,000 after buying an additional 4,823,120 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,320,124 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $927,839,000 after buying an additional 989,199 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 128.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,884,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $904,477,000 after buying an additional 9,487,905 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in QUALCOMM by 10.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,439,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $827,092,000 after buying an additional 1,429,375 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $774,968,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 65.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $71.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company earned $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Sunday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Pacific Crest reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.34 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In related news, Director Stiles Barbara Alexander sold 22,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $1,507,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Derek K. Aberle sold 15,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,288.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

