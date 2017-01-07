Davis R M Inc. Has $3,365,000 Stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Chevron Corporation were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Chevron Corporation by 322.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Chevron Corporation by 115.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Chevron Corporation by 90.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) traded down 0.40% on Friday, hitting $116.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,762,474 shares. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $119.00. The company’s market cap is $220.57 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.67.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.29. Chevron Corporation had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm earned $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Chevron Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post $1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Chevron Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Chevron Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -540.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Davis R M Inc. Has $3,365,000 Stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/davis-r-m-inc-has-3365000-stake-in-chevron-corporation-cvx/1143349.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Independent Research GmbH upgraded Chevron Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America Corporation raised Chevron Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Chevron Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

In other Chevron Corporation news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 5,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $593,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron Corporation

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.