D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Decreases Position in Altria Group (MO)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 1.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banced Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 659,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,504,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,178,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,284,000 after buying an additional 87,384 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) traded up 0.44% on Friday, hitting $68.23. 4,925,919 shares of the company were exchanged. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $70.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 202.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group will post $3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 91.73%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Decreases Position in Altria Group (MO)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/d-l-carlson-investment-group-inc-decreases-position-in-altria-group-mo/1143338.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.46 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $1,050,966.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,577 shares in the company, valued at $54,891,045.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.