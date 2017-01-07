Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Shares Bought by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,634 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 56.8% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $701,046,000 after buying an additional 1,616,299 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 72.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,834,509 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,953,000 after buying an additional 771,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,461,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $857,632,000 after buying an additional 743,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,769,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,755,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,195,000 after buying an additional 707,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) traded down 0.05% during trading on Friday, reaching $162.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,715 shares. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $138.57 and a 1-year high of $169.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.33 and its 200-day moving average is $157.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/costco-wholesale-corporation-cost-shares-bought-by-bollard-group-llc/1143409.html.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale Corporation from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.65.

In other Costco Wholesale Corporation news, insider David S. Petterson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $112,791.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,806.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $604,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,713,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.