Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Group LTD

BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD owned approximately 0.71% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $19,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 186.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) opened at 31.11 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post ($0.06) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.50) on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $110,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) is a self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, leases, develops and acquires office and data center properties. Its segments include Defense/Information Technology (IT) Locations; Regional Office; Operating Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

