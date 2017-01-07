Conning Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Kanaly Trust Co raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 65.5% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 92.3% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7,181.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) traded down 1.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,978 shares. Advance Auto Parts Inc has a 12-month low of $131.59 and a 12-month high of $177.83. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.42 and its 200-day moving average is $158.75.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts Inc will post $7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.64 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.42.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive aftermarket parts in North America, serving do-it-for-me (commercial) and do-it-yourself (DIY), customers, as well as independently owned operators. The Company’s stores and branches offer a selection of brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles and light and heavy duty trucks.

