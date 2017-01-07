Conning Inc. Increases Position in Textron Inc. (TXT)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Textron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 238,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its position in Textron by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Textron by 529.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 63,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 53,215 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Textron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Textron by 397.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) traded down 0.74% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.86. 823,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Textron had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company earned $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.24%.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Textron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a multi-industry company engaged in aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with products and services across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial and Finance. Textron Aviation manufactures, sells and services Beechcraft and Cessna aircraft, and services the Hawker brand of business jets.

