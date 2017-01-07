Conning Inc. Cuts Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)

Conning Inc. cut its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 59.1% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 344.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,380.8% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) traded down 0.92% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.10. 1,824,794 shares of the company were exchanged. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post $3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Vetr raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wunderlich reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

In other news, VP Joanne M. Bischmann sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $302,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald A. James sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $5,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,005.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road l Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as a line of motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

