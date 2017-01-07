Concert Wealth Management Inc. Has $1,724,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $217,000. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.5% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 103.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $28,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,679 shares. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $64.18 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.09.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company earned $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.62.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,262.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa S. Barnes sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $172,107.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,169 shares in the company, valued at $671,736.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

