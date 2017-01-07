Concert Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,004 Shares of Westar Energy, Inc. (WR)

Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westar Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WR) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Westar Energy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in Westar Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Westar Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Westar Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Westar Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Westar Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WR) traded down 0.60% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,188 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.04. Westar Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business earned $764.65 million during the quarter. Westar Energy had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.27%. Westar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Westar Energy, Inc. will post $2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Westar Energy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Westar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Westar Energy

Westar Energy, Inc (Westar Energy) is an electric utility in Kansas. The Company provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services to approximately 700,000 customers in Kansas. The Company provides these services in central and northeastern Kansas, including the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina and Hutchinson.

