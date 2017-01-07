CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,294,000 after buying an additional 172,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,123,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,807,000. RS Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 20.7% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,650,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,290,000 after buying an additional 282,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 11.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 779,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after buying an additional 79,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) traded up 0.96% during trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. 154,574 shares of the company were exchanged. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $57.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.27 and a beta of 1.49.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

In related news, VP Brian Carolan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $394,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $195,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

