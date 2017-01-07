Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $433,000 Position in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Microsoft Corporation comprises 0.4% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft Corporation were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 6.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 9.0% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,535 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Corporation during the third quarter valued at $130,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Corporation during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Corporation during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded up 0.87% on Friday, reaching $62.84. 19,922,919 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.13. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $64.10.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The software giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company earned $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Microsoft Corporation had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post $2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Microsoft Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.95 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Pacific Crest restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.68.

In other Microsoft Corporation news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 12,000 shares of Microsoft Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $714,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,804,278.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 18,583 shares of Microsoft Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $1,088,592.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,252,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software products, services and devices. Its segments are Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. Its products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

