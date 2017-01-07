Commonwealth Equity Services Inc Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,366,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,890,000 after buying an additional 139,475 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $24,192,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,827,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 999,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,081,000 after buying an additional 166,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 118,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) traded down 1.14% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.04. 1,262,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $113.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average of $98.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $546.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.82 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post $2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 246.15%.

WARNING: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/commonwealth-equity-services-inc-increases-position-in-digital-realty-trust-inc-dlr/1143437.html.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $167,456.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $941,823.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,541.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, acquires, develops and manages technology-related real estate. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.