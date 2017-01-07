Chuy’s Holdings’ (CHUY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Chuy’s Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Chuy’s Holdings from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Chuy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) opened at 31.30 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $37.78. The company has a market cap of $526.53 million, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44.

Chuy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chuy’s Holdings had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings will post $1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Chuy’s Holdings news, Director Michael Roger Young sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,174,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,819,000 after buying an additional 85,081 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,124,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,427,000 after buying an additional 34,483 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,083,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,281,000 after buying an additional 133,904 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings by 16.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,041,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after buying an additional 147,986 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings by 27.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,328,000 after buying an additional 168,142 shares during the period.

About Chuy’s Holdings

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc is a full-service restaurant concept company offering a menu of Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. The Company operates through full-service, casual dining, Mexican food restaurants segment. The Company operates its restaurants under the name Chuy’s. The Company operates approximately 70 Chuy’s restaurants across 14 states.

