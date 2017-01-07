Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Churchill Downs, worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs, by 192.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 203,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 133,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Churchill Downs, by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in Churchill Downs, by 44.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 125,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after buying an additional 38,794 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Churchill Downs, by 255.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Churchill Downs, by 268.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 90,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 66,278 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) traded down 1.41% on Friday, hitting $146.75. The stock had a trading volume of 230,940 shares. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.76 and a 12-month high of $157.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.64 and a 200 day moving average of $142.90.

Churchill Downs, (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.43. Churchill Downs, had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post $5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs,’s previous annual dividend of $1.15. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Churchill Downs,’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs, from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Churchill Downs, from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Churchill Downs, in a research note on Friday, October 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on Churchill Downs, in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hilliard Lyons cut Churchill Downs, from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

In other Churchill Downs, news, Director Richard L. Duchossois sold 137,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $20,399,723.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Evans sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,101,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company operates in six segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, Inc (Big Fish Games), Other Investments and Corporate. The racing segment includes its four trace tracks: Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington International Race Course, Fair Grounds Race Course and Calder Race Course.

