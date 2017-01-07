CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 551,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 77.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) traded down 1.92% on Friday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,139 shares. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post $2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 3,836,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,930,594.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,663,979.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company is a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

