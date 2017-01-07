Capstone Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 8,510 Engility Holdings, Inc. (EGL)

Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EGL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Engility Holdings by 0.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Engility Holdings by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Engility Holdings by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Engility Holdings by 34.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. increased its position in Engility Holdings by 11.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EGL) traded down 1.42% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,786 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. Engility Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $39.16. The stock’s market cap is $1.23 billion.

Engility Holdings (NYSE:EGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Engility Holdings had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $511.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Engility Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.44) EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. FBR & Co set a $35.00 target price on Engility Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial downgraded Engility Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Engility Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

About Engility Holdings

Engility Holdings, Inc (Engility) is a provider of systems engineering services, training, program management, and operational support for the United States Government worldwide. The Company’s business is focused on providing a range of engineering, technical, analytical, advisory, training, logistics and support services.

