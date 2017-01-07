Capstone Asset Management Co. Has $264,000 Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA)

Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) traded up 0.29% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,156 shares. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered S&T Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Todd D. Brice bought 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,999.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 85,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,636.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Krieger sold 1,500 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc (S&T) is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its three subsidiaries: S&T Bank, 9th Street Holdings, Inc and STBA Capital Trust I. S&T operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Company’s community banking segment offers services, which include accepting time and demand deposits, and originating commercial and consumer loans.

