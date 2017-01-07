Capstone Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in DISH Network Corporation (DISH)

Capstone Asset Management Co. decreased its position in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DISH Network Corporation were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DISH Network Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of DISH Network Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DISH Network Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of DISH Network Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) traded up 0.99% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,714 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.05. DISH Network Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.45.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. DISH Network Corporation had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network Corporation will post $3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISH. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network Corporation from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DISH Network Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DISH Network Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. FBR & Co lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network Corporation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of DISH Network Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 120,000 shares of DISH Network Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $7,062,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: DISH and Wireless. It offers Pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded Pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite (DBS) and Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

