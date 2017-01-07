Capstone Asset Management Co. Acquires 10 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)

Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications Corporation were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,602,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,524,000 after buying an additional 245,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,347,000 after buying an additional 833,990 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation by 19.9% in the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,496,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after buying an additional 414,476 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation by 88.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,479,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,611,000 after buying an additional 1,160,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,249,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,843,000 after buying an additional 39,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) traded down 0.73% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.52. 623,640 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.28 and a beta of 0.74. SBA Communications Corporation has a one year low of $82.80 and a one year high of $118.57.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.65 million. SBA Communications Corporation had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SBA Communications Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.29.

SBA Communications Corporation Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications tower structures, rooftops and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. The Company’s operating segments include site leasing and site development. The site leasing business includes segments, domestic site leasing and international site leasing.

