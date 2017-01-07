Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Shares Bought by BlackRock Group LTD

BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD owned about 2.62% of Canadian Solar worth $20,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 59.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 55.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 53.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) opened at 12.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company earned $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.28 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.15.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment.

