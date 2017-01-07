California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 868,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.38% of CONSOL Energy worth $16,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNX. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth $105,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 48.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth $174,000.

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX) traded down 1.28% on Friday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,848 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. The company’s market capitalization is $4.24 billion. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $22.34.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $745.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post ($0.46) EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on CONSOL Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of CONSOL Energy in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KLR Group raised CONSOL Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL Energy) is an integrated energy company that operates through two divisions: oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) and coal mining. The principal activity of the E&P division is to produce pipeline quality natural gas for sale primarily to natural gas wholesalers. The E&P division’s segments are Marcellus, Utica, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas.

