California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in JD.com, Inc. (JD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JD.com were worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of JD.com by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 507,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,234,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $1,961,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,999,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after buying an additional 196,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 91.3% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 342,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 163,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) traded down 0.11% during trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. 6,234,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.00. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. Vetr downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.94 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

