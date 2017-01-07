Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2016 earnings estimates for Cadiz in a report released on Wednesday. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan expects that the firm will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadiz’s Q4 2016 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cadiz, Inc. (CDZI) Expected to Earn FY2016 Earnings of ($1.33) Per Share” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/cadiz-inc-cdzi-expected-to-earn-fy2016-earnings-of-1-33-per-share/1142934.html.

Shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) opened at 12.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The company’s market cap is $234.91 million. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $120 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227 million.

In other Cadiz news, major shareholder Water Asset Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Winston H. Hickox purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc is a land and water resource development company with approximately 45,000 acres of land in three areas of eastern San Bernardino County, California. The Company’s primary business is to acquire and develop land with water resources for various uses, including groundwater supply, groundwater storage and agriculture.

