CACI International, Inc. (CACI) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of CACI International worth $17,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 23.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CACI International by 63.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CACI International by 11.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in CACI International by 4.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in CACI International by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) opened at 124.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.65. CACI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.08 and a 1-year high of $133.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.94.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.82. CACI International had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. CACI International’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CACI International, Inc. will post $6.29 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CACI International, Inc. (CACI) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/caci-international-inc-caci-shares-sold-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc/1143209.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CACI. Zacks Investment Research cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CACI International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

In related news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $131,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $827,740.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $35,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,849.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc is a simulation technology company. The Company provides information solutions and services. The Company operates through two segments: domestic operations and international operations. It serves clients in the United States federal government and commercial markets, primarily throughout North America and internationally on behalf of the United States customers, as well as in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.