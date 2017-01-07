Cable One, Inc. (CABO) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 19.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at about $693,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 13.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) traded down 2.80% on Friday, hitting $570.00. 122,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $606.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.67. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.00 and a 1-year high of $635.85. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.32.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.48 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post $18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CABO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc is a provider of data, video and voice services in approximately 20 Western, Midwestern and Southern states. The Company’s products include Residential Video Services, Residential Data Services, Residential Voice Services, Business Services and Advertising. It provides these broadband services to residential and business customers in approximately 40 cable systems covering over 400 cities and towns.

