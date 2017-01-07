Brokers Offer Predictions for Integrated Device Technology, Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (IDTI)

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) – Stock analysts at Craig Hallum cut their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Integrated Device Technology in a report released on Wednesday. Craig Hallum analyst A. Stoss now forecasts that the firm will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Craig Hallum also issued estimates for Integrated Device Technology’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Integrated Device Technology's revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IDTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Charter Equity upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Integrated Device Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

Shares of Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) traded up 1.46% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,011 shares. Integrated Device Technology has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, Director Norman P. Taffe sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,957 shares in the company, valued at $753,802.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Shepard sold 37,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $941,274.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,725,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,967,000 after buying an additional 98,412 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 373,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 200,715 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $3,881,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 430,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,498,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,210,000 after buying an additional 370,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

