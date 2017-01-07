Brokerages Set RSP Permian, Inc. (RSPP) PT at $43.84

RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE:RSPP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.08.

Several research firms have commented on RSPP. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Tuesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded RSP Permian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Monday, October 17th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded RSP Permian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) opened at 45.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10. The company’s market cap is $5.83 billion. RSP Permian has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $46.92.

In other news, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 42,000 shares of RSP Permian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $1,653,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,468,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,388,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of RSP Permian stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $837,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,468,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,622,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in RSP Permian during the third quarter valued at $31,509,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RSP Permian by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,442,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after buying an additional 705,142 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in RSP Permian during the third quarter valued at $18,528,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in RSP Permian by 69.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after buying an additional 472,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in RSP Permian by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,929,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after buying an additional 437,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About RSP Permian

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company operates through the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry in the United States segment.

