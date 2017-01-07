Brokerages Set McBride plc (MCB) PT at $207.50

McBride plc (LON:MCB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 207.50 ($2.55).

A number of analysts have commented on MCB shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.64) price target on shares of McBride plc in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of McBride plc in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.70) price target for the company. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.58) price target on shares of McBride plc in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.52) target price (up previously from GBX 191 ($2.35)) on shares of McBride plc in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

McBride plc (LON:MCB) opened at 178.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.74. McBride plc has a one year low of GBX 127.00 and a one year high of GBX 206.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 324.33 million.

About McBride plc

McBride plc is a provider of private label household and personal care products. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and supplying its products to retailers across Europe. Its segments include Household, Personal Care & Aerosols (PCA) and Corporate. The Household segment consists of UK; North, including France, Belgium, Holland and Scandinavia; South, including Italy and Spain, and East, including Germany, Poland, Luxembourg and other Eastern Europe.

