Shares of JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 696.25 ($8.56).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Investec boosted their price target on JD Sports Fashion PLC from GBX 1,500 ($18.43) to GBX 1,600 ($19.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.16) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.28) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion PLC in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) opened at 315.50 on Monday. JD Sports Fashion PLC has a one year low of GBX 197.21 and a one year high of GBX 342.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.07 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,558.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,357.28.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set JD Sports Fashion PLC (JD) PT at $696.25” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/brokerages-set-jd-sports-fashion-plc-jd-pt-at-696-25/1143060.html.

About JD Sports Fashion PLC

JD Sports Fashion Plc is a multichannel retailer of sports fashion and outdoor brands. The Company’s segments are Sports Fashion and Outdoor. The Company’s sports fashion brands include JD, Size?, Chausport, Sprinter, Getthelabel.com, Kooga, Kukri Sports, Source Lab, Scotts, Tessuti, Cloggs, JD Gyms and Nicholas Deakins.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.