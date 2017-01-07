Brokerages Set Icon Plc (ICLR) Target Price at $84.93

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.43.

ICLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icon Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.50 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Icon Plc in a report on Monday, October 24th. Avondale Partners upgraded shares of Icon Plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Icon Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Icon Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Icon Plc by 24.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Icon Plc by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Icon Plc during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Societe Generale purchased a new stake in Icon Plc during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Invictus RG raised its stake in Icon Plc by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) opened at 78.65 on Wednesday. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $62.31 and a 12-month high of $85.74. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $75.88.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm earned $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.14 million. Icon Plc had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Icon Plc will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Icon Plc

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

