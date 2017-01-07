Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.50.

GWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays PLC upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Dundee Securities decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. RBC Capital Markets upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokerages Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO) Price Target at $34.50” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/brokerages-set-great-west-lifeco-inc-gwo-price-target-at-34-50/1142938.html.

In related news, Director Siim A. Vanaselja acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.73 per share, with a total value of C$868,250.00. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.82, for a total value of C$348,200.00.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) opened at 35.48 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc (Lifeco) is a financial services holding company. The Company has interests in the life insurance, health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses. It operates through four operating segments: Canada, United States, Europe and Lifeco Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.