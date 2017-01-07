Brokerages Set Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) Target Price at $90.30

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.30.
A number of research firms have commented on EXR. RBC Capital Markets cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Dennis J. Letham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.76 per share, with a total value of $143,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,088 shares in the company, valued at $221,594.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,928,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Westport Resources Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 439.2% in the second quarter. Westport Resources Management Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) opened at 79.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.45. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $94.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average of $79.61.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business earned $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.48%.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development. The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties (stores).
