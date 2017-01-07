Brokerages Set Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT) PT at $34.00

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) opened at 22.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $949.78 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post ($1.83) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Mary M. Rozenman sold 24,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $424,089.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $133,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $154,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Allergen Research Corporation, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a therapeutic approach, including the development of product candidates, for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s therapeutic approach, which is referred to as Characterized Oral Desensitization Immunotherapy (CODIT), is a system designed to desensitize patients to food allergens using characterized biologic products, defined treatment protocols and support services.

