Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (EPAY) Shares Sold by Capstone Asset Management Co.

Capstone Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,076,000 after buying an additional 68,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,478,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,368,000 after buying an additional 50,993 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after buying an additional 90,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,044,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after buying an additional 31,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after buying an additional 79,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) traded down 1.05% on Friday, hitting $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 146,899 shares. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. The company’s market cap is $966.33 million.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies, Inc. will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Leathe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,293.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location.

