Boston Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)

Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 33.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,129,000 after buying an additional 89,336 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 391,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 92.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 271,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after buying an additional 130,546 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 365,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,912,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) traded up 0.56% during trading on Friday, hitting $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 659,430 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.53 and a 52-week high of $139.64.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business earned $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post $6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 54.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Barclays PLC raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.62.

In related news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $763,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore D. Crandall sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $1,417,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,308,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

