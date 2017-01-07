Boston Advisors LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)

Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil Corporation were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. I.G. Investment Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation by 49.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation by 74.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation by 49.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) traded down 1.65% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. 7,807,763 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. Marathon Oil Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The stock’s market capitalization is $15.15 billion.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Marathon Oil Corporation had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business earned $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Oil Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Corporation will post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Marathon Oil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in a research report on Friday, November 4th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr raised shares of Marathon Oil Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.44 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Instinet lowered shares of Marathon Oil Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

About Marathon Oil Corporation

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production company with operations in North America, Europe and Africa. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P (N.A. E&P), International E&P (Int’l E&P), and Oil Sands Mining (OSM). The N.A. E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

