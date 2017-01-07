Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) – Craig Hallum boosted their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Blue Bird Corporation in a report issued on Thursday. Craig Hallum analyst E. Stine now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Craig Hallum also issued estimates for Blue Bird Corporation’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter. Blue Bird Corporation had a negative return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 0.86%. TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/blue-bird-corporation-to-post-q2-2017-earnings-of-0-13-per-share-craig-hallum-forecasts-blbd/1143136.html.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Blue Bird Corporation in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) opened at 16.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. Blue Bird Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.94 million, a P/E ratio of 113.38 and a beta of 1.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/blue-bird-corporation-to-post-q2-2017-earnings-of-0-13-per-share-craig-hallum-forecasts-blbd/1143136.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.