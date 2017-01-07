BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Has $121,571,000 Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,458,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $121,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,831,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,663,000 after buying an additional 77,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 134,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) opened at 80.83 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business earned $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.20 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post $4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $93.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $326,645.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,862.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Richard Reese sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $326,490.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,749.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a full service, early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in the business of providing the research models required in research and development of new drugs, devices and therapies. The Company operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), which consists of Research Models and Research Model Services; Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), which offers discovery and safety assessment services, both regulated and non-regulated, in which it includes both in vivo and in vitro studies, and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing), which includes Microbial Solutions, Biologics Testing Solutions and Avian Vaccine Services.

