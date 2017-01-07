BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Buys 1,226,846 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,319,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $125,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 11.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,062,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 89.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,302,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,684,000 after buying an additional 6,292,257 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 12.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 156.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,795,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after buying an additional 1,095,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 96,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) opened at 18.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The firm’s market cap is $5.15 billion.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm earned $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.48 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post ($1.33) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBR. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation raised Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet in North America. The Company is a provider of offshore platform work over and drilling rigs. It conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services.

