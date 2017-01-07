BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 781,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of McEwen Mining worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 120.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,963,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,611,000 after buying an additional 19,094,273 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $4,801,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 808.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 783,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) traded down 6.15% on Friday, reaching $3.51. 6,378,507 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.29. McEwen Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. Equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc. will post $0.10 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc is a mining and minerals exploration company. The Company is focused on precious and base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. Its segments include Mexico, Argentina and the United States. It classifies its mineral properties into Production Properties, Advanced-Stage Properties and Exploration Properties.

