BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) traded up 1.22% during trading on Friday, hitting $24.06. 1,044,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 802.00 and a beta of 0.72. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.39 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,025.76%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/07/blackrock-inc-increases-stake-in-kite-realty-group-trust-krg/1143362.html.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiary Kite Realty Group, L.P., holds interests in various operating subsidiaries and joint ventures engaged in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in certain markets in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.