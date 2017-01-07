BlackRock Inc. Has $2,828,000 Stake in Crane Company (CR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crane Company (NYSE:CR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Crane Company worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crane Company by 74.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane Company during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane Company by 32.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane Company during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crane Company during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company (NYSE:CR) traded down 0.16% on Friday, reaching $73.28. 233,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Crane Company has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.58.

Crane Company (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business earned $694 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.89 million. Crane Company had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 9.17%. Crane Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Company will post $4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Crane Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crane Company from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Crane Company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Crane Company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Crane Company from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Crane Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.46.

In related news, VP A D. Pantaleoni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $371,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,688.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augustus I. Dupont sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $204,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,392.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crane Company

Crane Co is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates in four segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.

