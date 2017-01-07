BlackRock Inc. Has $2,799,000 Position in Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Radian Group worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Genesee Valley Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) traded down 0.11% during trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. 2,256,673 shares of the company were exchanged. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.29.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.12 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Radian Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research set a $22.00 target price on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc is a holding company that provides mortgage insurance, and products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The Company operates in two segments: Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment provides credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance to mortgage lending institutions.

