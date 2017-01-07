BlackRock Group LTD Decreases Stake in Aqua America, Inc. (WTR)

BlackRock Group LTD decreased its stake in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 660,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD owned approximately 0.37% of Aqua America worth $20,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aqua America by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,910,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,718,000 after buying an additional 545,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aqua America by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,861,000 after buying an additional 458,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Aqua America by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,742,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,525,000 after buying an additional 266,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Aqua America by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,245,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,067,000 after buying an additional 188,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aqua America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,340,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,336,000 after buying an additional 30,486 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) opened at 30.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.44. Aqua America, Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $35.83.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business earned $226.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.61 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 25.97%. Aqua America’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aqua America, Inc. will post $1.32 EPS for the current year.

WTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Hilliard Lyons reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aqua America in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water or wastewater services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia, among others. It is the holding company for its subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources Inc and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC.

