BlackRock Group LTD Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

BlackRock Group LTD cut its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:KEYS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD owned approximately 0.36% of Keysight Technologies worth $19,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,114,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,768,000 after buying an additional 260,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000.

Keysight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:KEYS) opened at 36.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.56. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07.

Keysight Technologies (NASDAQ:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $751 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Michael Gasparian sold 2,692 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $96,642.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,737.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc (Keysight) is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic measurement instruments and systems and related software, software design tools, and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

