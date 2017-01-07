BlackRock Fund Advisors Has $110,521,000 Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,314,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors owned about 0.05% of Big Lots worth $110,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 1,592.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 16.6% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at $351,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 15.6% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) opened at 49.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.89. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Big Lots had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

In related news, CEO David J. Campisi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

