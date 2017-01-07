BlackRock Fund Advisors Buys 256,772 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA)

BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,263,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of PRA Group worth $112,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PRA Group by 99.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in PRA Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. acquired a new position in PRA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $900,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in PRA Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 618,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in PRA Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,948,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,040,000 after buying an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) opened at 39.65 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company earned $222 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.85 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post $2.89 EPS for the current year.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $42.00 target price on PRA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other PRA Group news, insider Michael J. Petit sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $188,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,020.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc (PRA Group), formerly Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc, is a financial and business services company with operations in the Americas and Europe. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and collection of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. Its business focuses upon the acquisition, collection, and processing of both unpaid and normal-course accounts receivable originally owed to credit grantors, government entities and others.

