BlackRock Fund Advisors Boosts Stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)

BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,636,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Boyd Gaming Corporation worth $111,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,278,000 after buying an additional 696,920 shares during the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 4.9% in the second quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,830,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,483,000 after buying an additional 180,600 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,401,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after buying an additional 90,308 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) opened at 20.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.70. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business earned $531.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.13 million. Boyd Gaming Corporation had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post $0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation in a report on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Boyd Gaming Corporation

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company is an owner and operator of approximately 22 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The Company’s segments include Las Vegas Locals; Downtown Las Vegas; Midwest and South, and Peninsula.

